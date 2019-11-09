Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $81.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SR stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30. Spire has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spire by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

