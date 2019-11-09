Morgan Stanley Cuts Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target to $30.00

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Inc Series C presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.