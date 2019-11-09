Morgan Stanley Buys 1,965 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81.

