Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MOG.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

MOG.A stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.13. 110,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Moog has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

