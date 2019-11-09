Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,468,000 after acquiring an additional 573,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,717,000 after acquiring an additional 559,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

