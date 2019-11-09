Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 547,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

