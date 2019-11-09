Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 146,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $89.95. 6,023,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,935. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

