Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,651 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,857,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,504,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,012,000 after buying an additional 368,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

Dover stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.35. 580,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $110.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,945 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

