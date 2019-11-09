Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,386 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 211,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

