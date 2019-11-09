MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $130.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009067 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 173,971,272 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

