Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,830 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 641.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 290,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. Great Ajax Corp has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 53.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Great Ajax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

