Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 35.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 841,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 502,295 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 409,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.57. 879,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.70 million, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

