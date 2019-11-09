Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

POST traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. 378,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,241. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.