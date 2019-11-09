Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Carolina Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.43. 73,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $861.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.01. Carolina Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARO. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $91,229.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,497.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,420 shares of company stock worth $879,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

