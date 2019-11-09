MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

MIXT opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $20.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

