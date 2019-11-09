Mirati Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($5.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.18) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.90). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.05. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after purchasing an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,288,000 after purchasing an additional 769,429 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $280,685.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,586.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,852 shares of company stock worth $5,015,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.