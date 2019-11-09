Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 10,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $268,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,251 shares of company stock worth $1,213,760 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

