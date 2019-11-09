Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces $0.24 Dividend

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $678.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $268,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,251 shares of company stock worth $1,213,760. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

