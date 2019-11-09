Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

