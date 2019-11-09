Micromines (MICRO) Market Capitalization Hits $10,650.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Micromines has a total market cap of $10,650.00 and approximately $6,099.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00224146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01462669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00120577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

