Michael Szabados Sells 6,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.41. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

