MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after buying an additional 3,806,520 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,505,000 after buying an additional 4,870,924 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,767,000 after buying an additional 441,381 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 883,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after buying an additional 172,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $31.41 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

