MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Buys 79,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGM opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

