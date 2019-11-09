Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q4 guidance to $7.66-$7.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $11.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $708.86. The company had a trading volume of 410,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $694.04 and its 200-day moving average is $734.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $697.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

