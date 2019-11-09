Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MXCYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

