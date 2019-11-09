Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The stock has a market cap of $373.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.39. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.