MetroCity Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:MCBS) Quiet Period To Expire on November 12th

MetroCity Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:MCBS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 12th. MetroCity Bankshares had issued 1,939,000 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $26,176,500 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCBS shares. Raymond James started coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $14.46 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Howard Hwasaeng Kim sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Also, Director Feiying Lu sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $3,645,000.00.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

