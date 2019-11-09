Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 4,792.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 327,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 320,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at $18,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $49.32 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.51.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.