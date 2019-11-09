Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

MBIN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 192,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

In related news, insider Michael R. Dury purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $200,520.00. 43.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

