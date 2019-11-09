Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mellanox reported stellar third-quarter results. Also, both top and bottom line increased on a year over year basis. Robust demand of Ethernet adapters, switches and LinkX cables drove the top line. Further, strong adoption of Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. The company has also won several contracts, which reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Notably, NVIDIA has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox for a total enterprise value of around $6.9 billion. Mellanox refrained from issuing third-quarter guidance due to the pending acquisition of NVIDIA. However, exposure to foreign currency and significant customer concentration remain headwinds. Notably, shares of Mellanox have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

MLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,288. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $819,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

