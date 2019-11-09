Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

MEET stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 121.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

