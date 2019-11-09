Medadvisor (ASX:MDR) Shares Up 22.4%

Medadvisor Limited (ASX:MDR)’s stock price shot up 22.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 16,024,298 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.05.

About Medadvisor (ASX:MDR)

MedAdvisor Limited develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and Web technologies; and PlusOne, a software platform, which allow pharmacies to connect with patients via SMS, App, Web/email or Landline.

