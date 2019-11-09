MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,496 shares of company stock worth $4,398,575 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.