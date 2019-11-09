Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Reaches $22.16 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and LBank. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $22.16 million and $623,426.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00698698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011449 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 625,204,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,056,550 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

