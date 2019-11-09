Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.76.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,603. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,607.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.