Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $75.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.08. 3,728,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,603. Match Group has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,207,000 after acquiring an additional 425,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,829,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after acquiring an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Match Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,633,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

