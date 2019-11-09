Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 65.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $274.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53. The company has a market cap of $272.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,080 shares of company stock worth $27,149,356 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

