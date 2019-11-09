Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

