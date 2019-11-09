Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.38.

MLM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $275.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

