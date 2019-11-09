Martin Investment Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.42. 692,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,194. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.