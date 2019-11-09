Martin Investment Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 3.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 212,845.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $121.47. 1,953,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

