Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 1,280,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.93.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

