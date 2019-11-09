Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. 1,020,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 117.92% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $135,135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $62,173,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.