Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Reduced by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $333,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $9.08 on Friday, reaching $1,165.42. 20,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,216.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total value of $586,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,771.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,174.42, for a total transaction of $293,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,123,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $4,969,137 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,073.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

