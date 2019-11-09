Mark V. Anquillare Sells 26,250 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 35,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 382,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

