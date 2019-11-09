Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.33

News headlines about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a news sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 675,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,423. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

