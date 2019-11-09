Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.13. 4,772,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.33 and a twelve month high of C$26.44. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.67.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$22.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$313,357.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$43,123.19.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.