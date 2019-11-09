Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.74 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.