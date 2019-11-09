Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

