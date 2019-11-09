Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,049,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 422,777 shares.The stock last traded at $16.21 and had previously closed at $13.92.

The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.